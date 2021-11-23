Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,363 ($70.07).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,126 ($66.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,226.24. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

