Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Brunswick by 29.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brunswick by 116,823.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Brunswick by 91.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $15,441,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

BC opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

