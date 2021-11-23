Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 19,945 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 94,976.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Harsco were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 7.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

