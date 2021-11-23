Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Central Garden & Pet worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

