Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 19,105 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 106,138.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 170,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

