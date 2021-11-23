Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 102,362.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kaman were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.