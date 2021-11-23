Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exponent by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Exponent by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

