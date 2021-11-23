Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

