Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,444 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 111,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.46. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $120.87.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

