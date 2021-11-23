Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,362 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

