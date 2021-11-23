Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,465 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 109,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

