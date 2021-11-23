Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 234,575.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPCE. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.