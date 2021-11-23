Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 102,376.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

