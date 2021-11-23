Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.