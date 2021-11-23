Financial Analysis: Bumble (BMBL) and Its Peers

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 103 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bumble to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -9.73% -14.02% -2.67%

51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Bumble Competitors 951 3924 8253 269 2.59

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $59.47, suggesting a potential upside of 73.37%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 21.99 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -9.19

Bumble’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bumble peers beat Bumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

