Reviewing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American Tower alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Tower and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 4 11 0 2.73 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $303.15, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.44% 39.34% 4.64% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $8.04 billion 14.59 $1.69 billion $5.50 46.84 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

American Tower beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.