Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Renalytix AI posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.17 million, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

