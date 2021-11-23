AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $408,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $6,161,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -428.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

