Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,671,000 after purchasing an additional 375,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10,348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02.

