Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.52). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,250. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

