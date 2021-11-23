Man Group plc Makes New $225,000 Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

KRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

