Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNOG. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

