Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

