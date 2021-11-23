Man Group plc Buys New Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.02 million, a PE ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

