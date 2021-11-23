MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 574.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TMST stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $791.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

