John W. Allison Purchases 5,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HOMB stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

