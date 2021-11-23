Millennium Management LLC Sells 128,084 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 128,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:FBC opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.