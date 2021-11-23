Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 471,680 Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 471,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESXB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESXB opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

