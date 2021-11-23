ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shares of ePlus are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

