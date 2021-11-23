PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $64,644,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.