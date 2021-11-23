Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Goal Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

