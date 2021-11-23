MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORMP opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

