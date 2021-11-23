Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Model N by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Model N by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,216 shares of company stock worth $891,450 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

