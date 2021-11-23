Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 170.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in BRP Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

BRP Group stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 188.45 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

