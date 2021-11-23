UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,983 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

