Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lovesac by 217.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,022,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $36,849,871. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

