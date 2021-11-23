Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

