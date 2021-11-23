Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 4,242.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.49. Cinedigm Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%.

Cinedigm Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

