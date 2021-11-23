Millennium Management LLC Takes $5.52 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 360,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Momo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

