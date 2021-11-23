Millennium Management LLC Acquires 274,027 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 274,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.98% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $132.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

