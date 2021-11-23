MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $131,000 in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 173,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $712.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. As a group, analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

