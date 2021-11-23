DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 556.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.85, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

