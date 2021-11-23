Comparing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Devon Energy 13.50% 19.77% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $42.69, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.50 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -23.68 Devon Energy $4.83 billion 5.77 -$2.68 billion $1.67 24.63

Gulfport Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.