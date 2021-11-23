MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in City Office REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 113,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIO opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $771.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.