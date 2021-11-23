MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,162 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SELB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 689,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 353,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.