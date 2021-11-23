39,400 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Cortexyme as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $376.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.28. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

