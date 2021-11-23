Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

