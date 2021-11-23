Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

