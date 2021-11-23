Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matthews International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.31 and a beta of 1.17. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,075.13%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.