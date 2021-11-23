Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings per share of $9.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $37.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.50 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NYSE:LAD opened at $294.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.